Time is running out for the public to comment on the concept design for the renovation of Colbert’s city park.
Smith Planning Group’s (Watkinsville) concept for Red Canna Park debuted after the July 4th parade, and features of the redesign include a dog park, pickleball courts, multi-use fields, a children’s playground, a skate park, and a picnic area. The full design can be viewed online on the Red Canna Park website, https://redcannapark.com/.
“The park committee has received suggestions for ADA accessibility improvements to portions of the park, including the children’s play area, and we want to hear from as many people in the community as possible,” said committee member Janine Duncan. “What is your favorite feature? Your least favorite? What do you want to see improved or added? All design-related comments will be forwarded to Smith Planning Group.”
Public comments are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. Red Canna Park, formerly known as Colbert Community Park, is located on Park Avenue in Colbert.
Red Canna Park’s final design, including construction phases and costs, is expected in late fall.
