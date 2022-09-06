Time is running out for the public to comment on the concept design for the renovation of Colbert’s city park.

Smith Planning Group’s (Watkinsville) concept for Red Canna Park debuted after the July 4th parade, and features of the redesign include a dog park, pickleball courts, multi-use fields, a children’s playground, a skate park, and a picnic area. The full design can be viewed online on the Red Canna Park website, https://redcannapark.com/.

