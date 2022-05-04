The evening may have started with a reception honoring past Mayor Chris Peck, but citizens of Colbert looked to the future during the Colbert City Council meeting Monday.
After presenting the county and city-wide comprehensive plan process, Marilyn Hall, President of Hall Consulting Inc., opened the meeting asking citizens to reflect on how Colbert is better and worse than 20 years ago.
Citizens expressed positives like efficient use of the budget for growth and maintenance of infrastructure and expansion of government buildings, parks and downtown preservation.
Negatives included the need to proactively address septic and sewer needs and better cooperation between residential and industrial growth along the Hwy. 72 corridor with adjacent unincorporated portions of the county.
The Ila City Council was also scheduled to hear a presentation on the comprehensive plan from a Hall Consulting representative Monday night, with Carlton council members hearing about the planning on Tuesday. The Danielsville City Council will hear a presentation on the comprehensive plan at 7 p.m., Monday, May 9, with a presentation before the Hull council set for 7 p.m., May 26. Comer is conducting its own plan with help from the Regional Development Commission (RDC).
Keep up to date with the comprehensive land use update process at www.madison-compplan.com
In a separate matter, the council voted to approve a five-year plan to increase water rates to the current market rates. Water rates had not increased since 2015. The council also approved a new fee schedule for cemetery lots, citing an increase in demand for lots purchased by non-residents. An undeveloped area of the cemetery will be resurveyed to accommodate more single lots to sell for future need.
The meeting adjourned with several calendar notes. City Clerk Vicky Smith has scheduled a planning meeting for the Fourth of July Celebration May 17 in the Old Depot. Volunteers are needed. Call city hall at 706-788-2311 for details. Other community dates are available on the City of Colbert website at colbertgeorgia.com.
