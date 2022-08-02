Workshops continue during the comprehensive plan process, and the citizens of Colbert have a few requests for the project.
During the question and answer portion of the meeting on Monday, Marilyn Hall of Hall Consulting fielded several questions regarding the coordination and input of Colbert in the future use of the land adjacent to the city limits.
The overwhelming consensus of the attendees was that they did not want industrial growth in unincorporated property near the residential development within the city limits. Hall encouraged all participants to also attend the county workshops to voice their concerns with creating a buffer between the town and county development.
“This is the old land use map,” Hall explained as she pointed out the commercial development along the major thoroughfares of the county.
“I didn’t even want to pass it out because I didn’t want people to think it was mine,” she continued, indicating that her professional standards might dictate zones of commercial and industrial growth rather than linear pathways along particular roads.
Second, the attendees participated in an activity designed to indicate preferred aesthetic standards.
During the summary portion of the exercise, audience members mostly called for no “cookie cutter” development. One attendee even admitted she lived in a development where her father jokingly has asked her to “paint a red X on my garage so that he knows which house is mine.” She said that Colbert has enough of those types of homes.
Citizens are open to repurposing buildings, more trees and even multi-use development. One person even called for “new [development] made to look old.”
Echoing some other workshops, some attendees asked for the development of better septic and sewer systems, seeing them vital to expansion and even commercial growth.
The next comprehensive plan workshop is Sept. 1 at Union Baptist Church in Hull. Hall explained that attendees should expect at least one exercise that will help coordinate the land use between the cities and unincorporated county. A website has been published for full comp plan information at www.madison-compplan.com.
