The City of Colbert invites the public to visit the town from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 to enjoy “a fun-filled night of celebrating the beginning of the Christmas season.”
The Colbert Baptist Church will sponsor a live Nativity in the Memorial Garden.
“Join us at the Pavilion for the reading of the Christmas Story,” officials said. “Enjoy face-painting, hayrides, cake walks, marshmallow roast, tour of the polar express, a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the log cabin, and lots of games and free food and drinks.”
Organizers ask that those attending bring an unwrapped toy and an non-perishable food item for the Madison County Food Bank and dog/cat food, pet toys, shredded paper, shampoo, towels, sheets, blankets for the Madison/Oglethorpe Animal Shelter. These items can be dropped off at the pavilion in the designated containers.
“Come and join with the community in celebrating this year’s Old Fashioned Christmas in Colbert event,” said organizers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.