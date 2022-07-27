Qualifying for a special election in Colbert will be held next week.
The City of Colbert will hold a special election Nov. 2 to fill remaining term for Mayor vacated by Chris Peck. This term will end Dec. 31, 2023. Qualifying will be held at Colbert City Hall August 1-3 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The qualifying fee for mayor is $122.60.
Council Post #4 formerly held by Greg Magrum was vacated and this post will end Dec. 31, 2025. The council qualifying fee is $49.93. Qualifying for this post will be held in conjunction with the mayor position and will be held at Colbert City Hall Aug. 1-3 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
All candidates must have resided in city limits of Colbert for at least one year.
