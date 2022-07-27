Colbert is hosting a workshop on Monday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. for the joint comprehensive plan for Madison County and the cities of Carlton, Colbert, Comer, Danielsville, Hull, and Ila includes workshops that focus on the Cities.
This meeting will focus on the city of Colbert and be held at Colbert City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.