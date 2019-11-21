Madison County Little League is still alive, just in a different place.
County commissioners recently ended the recreation department’s “facilities use agreement” with Little League, and now youth baseball and softball at the recreation department are being run by the department itself.
But Madison County Little League has a new home, Colbert Community Park. The organization has moved its operation from the county recreation facilities to two fields owned by the City of Colbert. The Little League and the City of Colbert reached an agreement recently for the youth baseball and softball games to be played at the Colbert ball fields. The agreement includes a four-year lease for $10 a year, with 60-day written notice from either party to end the agreement. Electricity costs will be covered by Little League. The lease agreement will be signed at Colbert’s Dec. 2 meeting.
Little League offers youth baseball and softball for boys and girls ages 7 to 17. The league also plans to field teams to compete in Little League All Star tournaments.
“We’re looking into some grants to upgrade the fields and possibly purchase land in the future,” said Cristin Thurman, who oversees marketing for the Little League. “We are grateful to Colbert for letting us use the fields. The fields need work, but with the help of the community, we can get it done.”
Thurman said the organization is fund-raising to help cover the costs of facility upgrades. For instance, the league is holding a sale of “Sam Beard’s famous Boston Butts” Dec. 14 for $35. The average weight of the meat is eight-to-10 lbs. Orders can be placed at madisoncountyll.com. The Little League is putting on a softball tournament Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Colbert park. Visit the league’s Facebook page for more details.
“A few things we are currently working on include: lighting, building dugouts, updating the concession stand, improving the ground quality on the fields and equipment for players,” Little League officials said. “Every penny we raise will be going towards the improvement of these fields. We hope that we can count on our community to help get us get these facilities back in tip-top shape for the kids and community that will be using them for years to come.”
