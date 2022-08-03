The Colbert City Council voted July 28 to keep its tax rate steady for 2022.
The city will bring in $59,776 in taxes from property owners in the city, up from $41,470 in 2021. The city digest (overall property value) is up 44 percent this year, from $15.4 million to $22.2 million, according to the city’s five-year tax history.
