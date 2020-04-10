They didn’t even get to say good-bye.
That’s the common refrain among Madison County teachers at every grade level about the abrupt end to face-to-face time with the kids in their classrooms.
“I’ve had a really hard time with it,” said Jennifer Foster, a third grade teacher at Hull-Sanford Elementary School. “There was just no closure, no time to prepare — the kids left school on Thursday afternoon and we thought we’d be seeing them again on Monday (Friday was a teacher work day), but it was just over.”
Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams, along with numerous other superintendents in the area, announced that schools would close for what was originally meant to be a two-week period, effective Monday, March 15, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That time period was later extended by Gov. Brian Kemp, who last week finally declared schools across the state closed for the rest of the school year as the pandemic continues to worsen.
“To my third grade Huskies and their parents, we had a great year even if it was cut short,” Foster said after the announcement that school would be out for the rest of the year. “We made so many memories, yet there was so many more to be made. I can’t describe what an impact you had on me this year. You are a group I will never forget. I love and miss you and I hope we are able to see each other soon.”
But though the school buildings are closed until at least August, class isn’t really out as teachers continue to teach and offer help to their students through Google Classroom, Facebook, Zoom, Flip Grid and other apps as well as calling and texting with them so they can keep up with their curriculum in some ways at least. All end-of-year exams and other testing statewide testing has been cancelled by the governor, so the object now is to keep students’ minds engaged and learning new things while they are stuck at home.
But what seems to be missing most is the fellowship, not just between the children themselves, but between the students and their teachers.
“We all miss them so much,” Colbert fourth grade teacher Brittany Wilkes said recently. “It’s more than I even thought we would, maybe because we didn’t even get a chance to say goodbye…we didn’t get to personally make sure they know that they can reach out to us even though we’re no longer in class together.”
Danielsville Elementary kindergarten teacher Haley Dooley agreed.
And she said that unlike third grade and up who have Google Classroom, the younger kids are doing their work through packets that were given out to parents who brought their kids through the car rider line to pick them up right after the schools closed.
“We are having a lot of fun on Facebook though,” Dooley said, as well as other apps like Google Hangouts where they can all see each other.
She said without the online classroom access, kindergarten through second graders are having to rely heavily on parents for assistance in getting work done. She said they can also use various apps like “Dojo” and “Remind” about assignments or send a text to a parent’s phone.
She said Danielsville recently had “Virtual School Spirit Week” on the school’s Facebook page, along with other activities such as virtual show and tell.
And both Wilkes and Dooley say they have been amazed at all the free resources being offered by companies such as Scholastic.
“It has just been overwhelming all the free tools they are offering to us and to students during this time,” Dooley said.
And to help stay connected, Dooley has decided to read a chapter of the popular children’s book Junie B. Jones to her kindergartners each day.
“I think the main thing is that the kids are confused right now and that is was especially hard because we didn’t get to prepare them that school would be out and hug them and tell them bye,” Dooley added.
She said she also said she wants to personally thank the parents for their assistance and appreciates how some of them have gone over and above to assist in their child’s lessons.
“I just want to thank them, because I know this time is tough for a lot of them too and I do appreciate all that they do,” Dooley said.
Office hours for teachers are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day (except for this week, which is the school’s system regular spring break) when they need to remain near their computers and phones ready to offer assistance or engage in a group activity, but several said they weren’t sticking to those hours.
“If the phone rings or a child needs helps and it’s after 3 p.m., I’m going to respond to them any time they need me,” Dooley said.
Foster has a similar view. “I just can’t say I’m not available if they need me at night,” she said, adding that sometimes it’s necessary because some parents are still working during the day so aren’t able to work with kids until they get home. She is also doing group story time, reading from books she has on hand at home for now.
Foster said the first experience with everyone seeing each other as a group was heartwarming.
“One child got on early and he just screamed the next child’s name when they got on and it went on from there, with them all screaming each other’s names, they were just so happy to see one another,” she said. “So we just took some time to chat with each other.”
“This is my tenth year as a teacher and I just miss these kids,” Foster continued. “Emotionally it’s been very hard for me.” She said she appreciates the online meetings with her fellow teachers that have helped lift her spirits and support her.
Wilkes, a language arts and science teacher, does have Google Classroom and other apps she uses to help with assignments, but says she has noticed that most of her kids prefer to use their paper packets to do their assignments on. “They finish their work, take a picture of it and send it to me,” she said. “We’re making it work.”
She said a new app called Flip Grid is a fun way for student and teachers to communicate. She said she puts out questions like, “if you could change one school rule, what would it be?” They also play games like “would you rather.”
She said one way that online classes are being hampered is by the fact that not all kids have good access to the Internet. “Many are using their parents’ phones, or they have to wait until a brother or sister, mom or dad working from home get off a device so they can use it, or they may not have enough data to use to access their work,” she said. “So that can be a big problem but we’re all doing the best we can with what we have.”
But most of all, Wilkes said it is the togetherness that both the students and teachers miss.
“They miss their friends, they miss the routine of school and they even miss us and we sure miss them,” she said. “I also miss my colleagues. I miss watching those amazing teachers work and being able to learn from them.”
Professional development online sessions with their teams have been helpful and teachers seem to agree that these group sessions also help keep their spirits up as well as providing them with new ideas about things to do with their kids.
Wilkes said as difficult as it is, she knows the school system made the right and safe choice for the community in canceling school during this extraordinary time of the pandemic.
She said she knows some of the kids are worried about what is going to happen next and that it is especially disconcerting because their parents, teachers or any other adult in their life can’t really provide them with a good answer.
“None of us know, and that’s just hard,” she said.
But it’s not all bad, Wilkes said. Spring is here and this unexpected time at home has allowed her to spend extra time with her husband, high school teacher Trent Wilkes, and with their 2-year old son who is growing up right before their eyes.
“So I have to say it has been good in many ways for me personally to slow down and focus on what’s important and be grateful for everything I have,” she said. “I don’t want to take any of it for granted.”
The students all the teachers worry about the most are the ones they haven’t been able to get in touch with and that’s where living in a rural community can come in handy.
Comer Elementary School fourth-grade ELA teacher Heather Thompson said they use their connections with each other and with the community to talk, discuss and network about a child they are unable to reach.
“We try to have the students reach out to two of their friends and explain that it’s important to find out about a classmate,” Thompson said. “It really is a team effort.”
Thompson said she is willing to make whatever effort it takes — including leaving a packet at a child’s front door — to make sure they get what they need.
Va’ Quasha Dean teachers 12th grade math college readiness classes and provides ninth grade algebra support.
She said she has found teaching class online pretty easy since most of her students are so familiar with Google classroom already.
“The worst problem is lack of motivation,” she said. “And surprisingly, the students are just really wanting to get back to class. I think they not only miss their classmates; they miss the structure of the classroom to keep them on track.”
There are 90 kids in her college readiness math class and she and co-teacher Joy King work together between what normally makes up the four classrooms. She said rather than giving daily assignments, they usually post assignments twice a week and in the meantime are available between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to communicate with students by email or phone or in a group through Google Hangouts or Zoom. Dean said said students can go on their computers and take quizzes and do multiple-choice skill checks to be graded on.
“They’re just ready to resume the social interaction and of course as seniors they’re worried about prom and graduation,” she said. “I tell my students this is just an experience and we’ll all go through this journey together.”
Sixth-grade social studies teacher David Yeary said online classes have been a challenge but overall it has gone very well.
“I am just grateful for the technology that makes this all possible,” Yeary said. “If this had happened just a few years ago we would not have been able to keep teaching.”
He said he has been able to get in touch with about 96 percent of his students with about 20-percent of that access through paper instruction packets and the other 80-percent online. He said he and his four fellow social studies post an activity board and besides Google classroom, interact with students through email, social media and phone calls. Yeary thinks this enforced switch to online classes will have a big impact on the future of school itself.
“We’ve had to get more inventive and creative by necessity and we’re learning the things that can be done,” he said.
On the personal side, Yeary said he thinks the enforced separation has actually brought people closer together.
“I think it makes us all not take things for granted and realize how much we miss being together,” he said. “Hopefully, it will give us all a greater appreciation of each other when we can come together again…I hope it’s a course correction for us.”
Yeary said the administration’s support to teachers has been incredible.
“Superintendent Mr. (Michael) Williams and principal Mrs. (Georgie) Bullock have done a great job and have had some tough decisions to make and they made sure are kids are their number one consideration,” he said.
Ila Elementary kindergarten teacher Cindy Sartain said she holds “morning meetings” twice a week with her class on Google Zoom where she teaches and talks to her class. If a child has a question, they hold their hand up and she unmutes their microphone so they can talk to the class. For those who can’t “attend” the class or need or want it, she records a 30-minute video and sends it to students who can record a message back to her if they want. She also schedules one-on-one time with students on Zoom.
Sartain says she tries to make things her students need for class simple things that are readily available to them at home, such as paper, a pencil and 20 coins for a math class.
“They can write an answer on their papers and hold it up to the camera,” she said. “If someone gets it wrong I can talk one on one with them to assist them.” She said she also sent a letter home to parents.
“Look, we’re in uncharted waters here,” Sartain said. That means coming up with creative ideas particularly with those students not able to get on the Internet for whatever reason. That may include Facetime with a student or a simple phone call.
She said the affirmation she’s received from parents, colleagues and the administration have let her know that “in Madison County, we are getting it done.”
“Most of all we want our students to stay safe and keep their minds engaged while creating as much normalcy as possible during this crisis,” Sartain said. “I work to stay engaged with them in some form or fashion and see their faces if possible…I miss them all so much, they are a part of my life.”
Comer’s Thompson said she and all the teachers she knows are determined to do the best that they can.
“I try to do morning check-ins,” she said. Thompson said she was especially moved by one very quiet student of hers who was the last one to sign off of a Google classroom session just so they could say “I miss you” to her.
“This is the second year that I’ve had him,” she said of the student. Thompson has previously taught kindergarten and second grade at Comer.
Thompson is reading Harry Potter aloud to her class, which she records and posts online.
She schedules online class time with her students on Tuesday and Thursdays.
“Our first online class when we started was basically just checking in and one morning we had a “bring your pet to school day,” and the kids were totally punked,” Thompson said.
She said her class is studying Greek mythology and students have recently worked to build their own Trojan horses from materials they have in their own homes. “It’s a learning curve for all of us and we are having to get creative,” she said.
She is also a fan of “snail mail” and likes to correspond with her kids through handwritten letters.
The worst thing, besides missing her students, Thompson said, is the chats, discussions, conversations and those “light-bulb moments” you can only get in the classroom setting.
Colbert’s Wilkes summed up how teachers all over the county are feeling at this point.
“While I completely understand the decision to keep schools closed, it’s heart breaking for sure,” she said. “We told our students to ‘have a good weekend’ with every expectation to see them again soon. Knowing now the school is closed for the rest of the year is sad, but we are constantly working to make sure our kids are safe and are still learning under these circumstances. Distance teaching is definitely harder, and the hardest part is not seeing our students every day. We love them and miss them terribly.”
