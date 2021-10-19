A casual meet-and-greet with Comer mayoral and city council candidates will be held at Yarbrough Park in Comer from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 23.
“Candidates will be at the gazebo at Yarbrough Park ready to meet you and answer your questions,” organizers said.
Email corinacommon@gmail.com with any questions.
