The Comer City Council heard details of "the Saturday event," voted "No" on planting trees in the Main Street median, and turned down a $15,000 offer to close off Madison Street at its March 2 meeting.
On Saturday morning, city employee Jason Garrett had a massive heart attack while pulling into a parking place at The Bread Basket. His truck crashed through the storefront, injuring a shopper, and scattering a wide swath of bricks, broken glass and store items. A state trooper passing nearby on Hwy. 72 heard the emergency call and responded within a minute, initiating CPR on Garrett until the quick arrival of first responders and EMS. Responder Keith Callaway brought an automatic external defibrillator (AED) which shocked Garrett's heart into beating again. Mr. Garrett's life was saved by the rapid response and he is now in Piedmont Hospital recovering from three-stint heart surgery. The customer involved in the accident is also reported to be recovering.
Filling in for the city clerk on Monday night, police chief Cher Bell said that she has lived in other places, but the response she witnessed on Saturday was "amazing" and made her "very impressed and very proud of this community." Mayor Jody Blackmon echoed her comments, saying that Comer citizens "came out of the woodwork to help, boarding up the crash site, grabbing shovels and clearing out the debris, and by 6 p.m. they had The Bread Basket open again."
The council heard regular reports from city departments. Chief Bell has applied for funding for new police car cages and the Comer Police made 127 traffic stops last month. Comer water/sewer improvements are on hold until the county gets caught up with its own projects, delayed by flooding and road closures. The city needs to buy a new lawn mower this year to replace an aging one and will discuss this at their next meeting.
The mayor welcomed two visitors to the council meeting. A consultant for CSX Railroad and an engineer with Georgia Department of Transportation were there to ask Comer's permission to close Madison Street and eliminate its railroad crossing. Citing safety concerns for both trains and motorists, the representatives each offered $7,500 for a road-closure agreement, and promised to do the road work and the crossing guard removal.
Mayor Blackmon replied that this issue has come up before and the city's answer has always been "No" and it is still "No." He stated that "the people who live here don't want any crossings blocked." Both the mayor and councilman Jimmy Yarborough brought up Saturday's medical emergency and emphasized the importance of full access on all streets for fire and EMS services.
Bruce Gandy again presented plans for the Downtown Beautification Project, tabled from previous meetings. With the deadline for Comer submitting paperwork to the DOT fast approaching, the council unanimously voted "No." The plan was to erect a granite "Comer" sign and plant seven trees in the median on Main Street between old Hwy. 72 and the railroad tracks. The council has consistently voiced objections to the trees, with worries about roots damaging the sewer system, branches falling on people, leaf cleanup, and long-term tree maintenance. After the denial vote, Gandy asked for approval of the compromise plan suggested at his first presentation. This plan passed unanimously and the Comer City Council will ask the DOT to approve a granite sign and a flower-bed planting in the median.
Among the final business for the evening was an agreement with Madison County Little League to lease Arnold Park. Mayor Blackmon asked city attorney Jim Roberts to study the agreement pending final approval, and make sure Comer citizens are not hampered in their access to Arnold Park.
