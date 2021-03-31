The Comer City Council’s April meeting has been moved from April 5 at 6 p.m. to April 12 at 6 p.m., due to multiple scheduling conflicts.
Latest Madison News
- Comer council meeting rescheduled
- Gurley sets new record in pole vault
- Red Raiders guys shut out Stephens, fall to Cedar
- MOAS announces new intake hours, feral cat program
- Madison Co. BOC to meet April 5
- MITCHAM: ‘Right to repair’ makes sense to me
- Vaccine efforts ramp up in county as state opens eligibility to all adults
- BOC chairman proposes sewer plant on Hwy. 72
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug bust yields five arrests, meth and cash
- BOC chairman proposes sewer plant on Hwy. 72
- Danielsville teen charged with child molestation
- Vaccine efforts ramp up in county as state opens eligibility to all adults
- Winterville man arrested for disorderly conduct at farm party
- MITCHAM: ‘Right to repair’ makes sense to me
- Four charged following chase
- LETTER: A toast to all those who voted yes on liquor referendum
- Three charged on Jack Sharp Road
- Colbert woman charged with assault
Images
Commented
- LETTER: The economic stimulus package is good for the country (2)
- Free livestock burials likely to end (2)
- LETTER: Bill uses government power to support ordinary Americans (1)
- County employee assaulted after dog struck (1)
- LETTER: Discounting negative effect of humans on weather is willful ignorance (1)
- MITCHAM: ‘Right to repair’ makes sense to me (1)
- EXTENSION: Have a spring cleaning for your diet (1)
- Into the fire: Madison County volunteers answer the call at any time (1)
- MITCHAM: Is voting an American right or a privilege? (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.