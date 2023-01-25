The Comer City Council took care of several housekeeping measures during a Monday meeting.
The council approved the authorization of the clerk and mayor to complete adjustments needed to close the 2022 budget, and set qualifying fees for 2023 elections. Ron Ferren will serve as Mayor Pro Tempore for the year. Qualifying fees remain unchanged at $60 for the mayoral race and $45 to qualify as a council member. Other details for election qualifying will be published at a later date.
Mayor Jimmy Yarbrough reported he will sign the contract to install traffic cameras before the end of the week. The city is installing traffic cameras and tag readers near Comer Elementary to improve traffic safety at the school.
Police Chief Cherilyn Bell began the meeting with the report of a quiet December in relation to calls and incidents. There were no burglary reports during the month.
The mayor commended members of the Cemetery Committee who were in attendance to present its financial statements.
“We’re thankful for what you do and thankful that you volunteer your time,” Yarbrough began as he listed tree removal, cleaning, and extra fundraising as some of the activities of the committee.
The City of Comer also contributes to the fund, but the mayor did not specify the annual amount at Monday’s meeting.
Della and Terry Pass expressed outward thanks as the council unanimously approved their new mobile home on Clairmont Avenue.
New resident Cynthia Fortson attended the meeting to request more street lighting along Flint and Railroad Streets. The mayor informed her that that intersection had a streetlight that was perhaps blocked by trees. He had already ordered the trees removed, and he had planned to visit the corner after the meeting to ensure the light was working. He also agreed to ask Georgia Power to audit the roads for an assessment of the lights needed. The city spends approximately $11,000 per month for the electricity of current street lighting.
Council member Laura Minish presented a proposal on behalf of Owen Hendrix to complete at least three bike storage racks. The tentative locations are city hall, Arnold Park, and an area in town near Maggie’s Cafe. The racks are to be stained wood with metal bars and hold up to 10 bikes. Hendrix is open to additional or alternative locations within Comer.
Chief Bell also announced a future service project looking for participants. Officer Waldroup’s wife will be organizing 4-H students in Oglethorpe County to complete light yard work and maybe some cleaning. Bell specifically mentioned elderly or disabled people in need of some help. Citizens may contact Bell at the police department to learn more.
