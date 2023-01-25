The Comer City Council took care of several housekeeping measures during a Monday meeting.

The council approved the authorization of the clerk and mayor to complete adjustments needed to close the 2022 budget, and set qualifying fees for 2023 elections. Ron Ferren will serve as Mayor Pro Tempore for the year. Qualifying fees remain unchanged at $60 for the mayoral race and $45 to qualify as a council member. Other details for election qualifying will be published at a later date.

