Comer exploring options for pedestrian crossing at railroad tracks
By Alison Smith
An investigation is underway into how to best pay for a possible pedestrian crossing over the railroad tracks in Comer.
Councilmember Michael Wilder presented the stipulations of the Reconnecting Communities Pilot (RCP) Program at the Comer City Council meeting Monday.
According to information presented by Wilder, the qualifications of the grant include “reconnecting communities by removing, retrofitting, or mitigating transportation facilities.” The Program allows for two types of grants, both for planning and construction. Awards for Planning Gants are a maximum of $2 million, and the construction grants are no less than $5 million per project. Both require a minimum of 20% matching funds from the local government, which may be raised with other grant funds.
However, the $5 million amount concerned both citizens and the council.
“It would have to be a massive project around town, it seems like,” Wilder explained, “But I’m honestly not too sure about how quickly $5 million would disappear on things like railroad crossings.”
Concerned citizen Bruce Gandy encouraged the council to prioritize funds for planning the pedestrian crossing.
“There seems to be a lot of money floating around if you have a plan,” he said. “That’s a lot of planning, and it probably should be done by a professional.”
Mayor Jimmy Yarbrough agreed that communication with the railroad and a smaller grant to get started with a plan might be the best way to proceed.
During the open public hearing regarding the property tax increase within the city, Anne Green of Brickyard Road asked for an answer to how the city plans to proceed in the event that the economy declines with increasing the tax revenue now.
Mayor Yarbrough explained the status of the tax rates and revenues.
“Any time the actual taxes in the city goes up, we’re required to advertise that and post that,” he said.
He further explained that the millage rate has not increased and that property valuations are determined by the county.
City Clerk Mary Anderson also clarified that the city tax rate has been at 4 mills since about 2017. Yarbrough said he would hope to reduce the millage rate whenever inflation is not driving up costs. He said the city is in the best financial shape in the past 20 years.
