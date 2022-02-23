The City of Comer will receive over $337,000 in federal funding for infrastructure projects, but the county government got no funding Tuesday when grants were announced.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced more than $422 million in awards to a number of communities across the state to “ensure communities in high-need areas have reliable and safe drinking water and wastewater systems.”
The Madison County government is also seeking federal funds for infrastructure projects, but the county wasn’t included on Tuesday’s list. Madison County commissioners agreed to allocate $2.5 million of $5.8 million the county received through the American Rescue Plan to infrastructure improvements. And the county commissioners and industrial authority agreed to put up that $2.5 million as part of an application for a matching grant for more ARP money from the state. They sought another $7.5 million in grants to tackle infrastructure needs. But the county wasn’t included in the lengthy list of recipients Tuesday, which included neighboring Banks County, which received $3.18 million, and Oglethorpe County, which received $3.4 million. The City of Winder was awarded $10 million.
Comer Mayor Jimmy Yarbrough said Tuesday that the city is very pleased to get the matching grant. Comer used some of its ARP money for roughly $100,000 in upgrades Arnold Park and Yarbrough Park. The city then used the remaining ARP money to seek a 50-50 matching grant from the state. That money, $337,920, was awarded Tuesday.
“We’re tickled to death we got that,” said Yarbrough. “That money is going to fix some of our problems. Some of our sewer system lines that have issues with roots and this and that, trying to get some of the rainwater out of our sewer system so we’ll have more capacity for some of the future projects coming in and some of the sewer we treat at Madico Park.”
Some upgrades to the sewer system have already been done, including a chlorination system and an outflow system that measures precisely what is released from the treatment pond.
Yarbrough said the city will move forward as quickly as possible on further upgrades.
“Carter and Sloope, our engineers, will start putting some bids out,” he said. “We’ve already got some projects as far as manholes and some of the lines that need to be redone. We’ll be putting them out for bid here in about a month and get some prices and get started on some of this stuff.”
Park upgrades included a new gazebo and playground equipment at Arnold Park, as well as renovations to existing facilities. Yarbrough Park upgrades include handicap accessible bathrooms.
Yarbrough said the city plans to get busy with some road paving, with state Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) funds as well as money from the recently approved countywide transportation sales tax.
“We’re going to pave and fix some of these side roads,” he said.
Award recipients announced Tuesday were as follows:
•Adairsville, $1,583,000.00
•Alapaha, $750,000.00
•Arabi, $4,510,685.00
•Ashburn, $1,680,000.00
•Attapulgus, $1,223,425.00
•Auburn, $3,041,680.00
•Bainbridge, $21,896,427.00
•Banks County Commissioners, $3,178,702.48
•Bartow County, $10,382,500.00
•Baxley, $1,530,418.00
•Blackshear, $500,000.00
•Blue Ridge, $1,000,000.00
•Bluffton, $1,282,050.00
•Braselton, $416,500.00
•Brooklet, $2,031,000.00
•Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission, $1,900,000.00
•Butler, $334,889.00
•Cairo, $1,224,000.00
•Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovation-Warthen, GA, $221,538.00
•Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovation- Parrott, $137,215.00
•Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovation-ABAC Water Tower and Well, $758,477.00
•City of Adel, $946,100.00
•City of Albany, $12,226,560.00
•City of Dudley, $486,640.00
•City of Folkston, $5,074,904.00
•City of Hoschton (wastewater treatment), $2,000,000.00
•City of Hoschton (drinking water), $400,000.00
•City of Smyrna, $4,000,000.00
•City of Valdosta - Utilities Department, $12,075,000.00
•City of Warner Robins, $11,000,000.00
•Clarkesville, $422,480.00
•Comer, $337,920.00
•Concord, $312,500.00
•Coolidge, $624,238.00
•Cordele, $10,000,000.00
•Crawford, $676,240.00
•Culloden, $81,000.00
•Dallas City, $1,226,337.00
•Dawson, $1,200,000.00
•Dawsonville, $3,000,000.00
•Department of Natural Resources and Albany State University, $49,800,000.00
•Donalsonville, $225,000.00
•Douglas, $2,110,000.00
•Douglas County, $750,000.00
•East Dublin, $775,030.00
•Eatonton-Putnam Water & Sewer Authority (EPWSA), $3,063,500.00
•Fannin County Water Authority, $373,650.00
•Fargo, $116,000.00
•Fitzgerald, $2,542,348.00
•Forsyth, $3,900,000.00
•Forsyth County Finance, $32,600,000.00
•Gilmer County, $286,427.00
•Girard, $142,417.00
•Glennville, $1,472,785.94
•Grantville, $44,125.00
•Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners, $15,000,000.00
•Hahira, $9,504,417.00
•Hogansville, $2,100,000.00
•Homerville, $1,746,720.00
•Houston County, $3,230,700.00
•Iron City, $2,165,063.00
•Irwin County, $358,400.00
•Ivey, $546,000.00
•Jesup, $6,876,837.00
•Jones County, $3,969,333.06
•Lake Park, $465,395.00
•Lakeland, $1,582,082.00
•Leary, $4,512,850.00
•Liberty County (drinking water), $561,468.75
•Liberty County (water system extension), $2,016,715.54
•Lincolnton, $579,169.01
•Long County, $3,000,000.00
•Lowndes County, $5,250,000.00
•Lyons, $1,580,756.00
•Manchester, $1,617,614.00
•Marion County Board of Commissioners, $1,020,000.00
•Marshallville, $75,825.00
•Meigs, $1,016,400.00
• Monroe County, $6,000,000.00
•Moultrie, $3,570,550.00
•Mount Vernon, $929,606.00
•Norman Park, $5,426,910.00
•Oak Park, $659,225.00
•Odum, $1,344,400.00
•Oglethorpe, $3,406,222.00
•Pavo, $1,392,230.00
•Pelham, $972,300.00
•Pembroke, $8,661,250.00
•Ray City, $840,000.00
•Richland, $1,850,000.00
•Rincon, $7,374,685.36
•Rutledge, $159,125.00
•Schley County, $1,082,921.00
•Scotland, $593,934.00
•Shellman, $138,700.00
•Shiloh, $296,233.50
•Springfield, $1,675,000.00
•Summerville, $1,147,812.50
•Sylvania, $3,055,442.27
•Tattnall County, $619,050.00
•Tennille, $11,981,897.69
•Tifton, $3,770,000.00
•Tignall, $624,000.00
•Toccoa of, $4,315,000.00
•Twiggs County Board of Commissioners, $9,429,956.00
•Twin City, $303,553.74
•Unadilla, $426,531.00
•Union County, $1,690,000.00
•Uvalda, $1,158,156.00
•Vidalia, $4,000,000.00
•Waleska, $845,007.00
•Walker County Water Sewerage Authority, $20,000,000.00
•Warren County, $605,202.20
•Waynesboro, $2,047,050.00
•Winder, $10,000,000.00
•Wrightsville, $7,049,645.00
