The City of Comer will hold referendums for city residents Tuesday, March 16 on two alcohol-related questions, the first on whether alcohol can be sold by the drink in the city and the second on Sunday alcohol sales.
•Shall the governing authority of the City of Comer be authorized to issue licenses to sell distilled spirits for beverage purposes by the drink, such sales to be for consumption only on the premises? Yes or No
•Shall the governing authority of the City of Comer be authorized to permit and regulate Sunday sales of distilled spirits or alcoholic beverages for beverage purposes by the drink? Yes or No
Meanwhile, the City of Hull will hold a special election Tuesday between Rita Parham and Donna M. Sherrer-Gantt to fill a vacancy at Post 4 on the city council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.