The Comer City Council voted Monday to keep its millage rate for next year at 4 mills. The mayor cited increased revenue from rising property assessments as the primary reason not to increase the rate. The millage rate in the city has been the same since 2017.
The increased revenues are helping with several infrastructure projects within the city. Utilities superintendent Scott Porter reported that one of the sewer improvement projects to repair 2,800 feet of disintegrated sewer piping will begin in the next week. The other project to upgrade the sewer pond is also moving forward.
In other infrastructure project updates, the mayor announced multiple road paving plans. Arnold Park Drive will be paved from Laurel to Clover streets. Several new homes have been constructed along Arnold Park Drive, and the city has been waiting to pave it until the completion of those homes. Hill Street will be repaired from Sunset to the railroad tracks. That street had been damaged by large truck traffic. The mayor received a bid from Garrett Paving in the amount of $88,000 for the paving projects. Garrett is contracted through the county and will extend a lower rate to the city as part of that agreement.
