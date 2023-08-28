The Comer City Council voted Monday to keep its millage rate for next year at 4 mills. The mayor cited increased revenue from rising property assessments as the primary reason not to increase the rate. The millage rate in the city has been the same since 2017.

The increased revenues are helping with several infrastructure projects within the city. Utilities superintendent Scott Porter reported that one of the sewer improvement projects to repair 2,800 feet of disintegrated sewer piping will begin in the next week. The other project to upgrade the sewer pond is also moving forward.

