The Comer Health and Rehabilitation Center, better known as the Comer nursing home, is a 116-bed facility located in the city of Comer. The facility is owned by Community Health Services, Inc. and is the lone large-scale nursing home in the county.
Administrator Bo Dalton provided the following information about the nursing home during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The health and safety of our patients and associates is a top priority at Comer Health and Rehabilitation,” Daltons said. “In light of recent heightened awareness around the spread of a new virus typically called “coronavirus,” we are taking precautionary measures to ensure the wellness of our patients and our staff.”
Those precautionary measures include restricting visitation to “essential visits only.”
“We ask that you refrain from entering this facility for visits unless essential and related to end-of-life or medical emergencies,” Dalton said, adding that all those entering the nursing home should report to the receptionist desk or the nurse’s station before going any further.
Visits cannot be granted to those who have a cold or flu-like symptoms such as fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath or muscle aches, according to a press release.
In addition, nursing home officials asked that visitors not visit until they are symptom-free for 24 hours after they have used public transportation or visited an area where people have tested positive for coronavirus.
“If visiting is due to emergency, please remember to wash your hands when you enter the facility, before you enter a resident’s room, after you leave a resident’s room and when you leave the facility,” the press release said.
Meanwhile, nursing home staff is busy reviewing infection control policies and action plans and the administration is providing additional training and education around infection prevention.
The facility is remaining in very close communication with local and state health officials, as well as the CDC, to ensure that they are taking the appropriate steps during this time of heightened risk, Dalton noted.
Dalton and staff are also discussing the coronavirus with the center’s medical director to promote the response to this evolving concern.
“Given the recent and rapid spread of coronavirus across the nation and state and the vulnerability of the population we serve, we have been and will continue to be in communication with the local and state health departments for guidance regarding patients who have an acute respiratory illness,” Dalton said. “We appreciate the working relationships we have and will keep you informed of developments.”
Any member of the community with additional questions should contact Dalton at jdalton@ethicahealth.org.
