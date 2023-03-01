Commerce is booming in and around the City of Comer, but the large truck traffic is taking its toll on traffic and the streets near town.
In her monthly report, Police Chief Cherilyn Bell asked the Comer City Council to consider posting a “No Thru Trucks” sign on Center Street. She explained that two incidents have occurred on the small street downtown in the last month when large trucks with trailers attempted to use the street to avoid traffic on the state roads.
The chief has also been working on a loading zone with the Georgia Department of Transportation to alleviate congestion in front of Maggie’s Cafe on Hwy. 22. Since the roadway is a state road, the city will need to submit plans and gain approval before re-striping the area. The new loading zone will allow tractor-trailers bringing supplies to the restaurant to park without causing a hazard to passing trucks and vehicles. It will also encourage the trucks to park farther down the street to allow patrons of the businesses in the area to park closer.
Her final request to the council was to submit a request to the state to add Brickyard Road to the radar list for the city. The city does not currently have approval to use radar on that road, which is at the edge of the city limit with the county.
Two Brickyard Road residents spoke out, urging the council to do something on the road.
Penny Chauncy, who has lived in the county for a year and a half, said she selected Comer to move from South Georgia because it seemed like a friendly place to live.
“I would not have bought the house if I knew how the traffic was on that road,” she declared as she lobbied for the council to do something to help.
Mayor Jimmy Yarbrough apologized to her that she didn’t know about the long-used cut through on the outskirts of the city before she moved.
The issue is both speeding by vehicles passing through the street and large trucks that service several chicken houses at the other end of the road. The mayor says the city has been highly encouraging the large trucks to use the newly completed Brickyard Extension, which he thinks is the better route for the trucks.
“I don’t think we can stop legally trucks from coming. They can’t go through,” Yarbrough explained to the group.
The council voted unanimously to approve the request to the GDOT for the loading zone downtown and the application to add Brickyard Road to the radar list.
Before the conclusion of the meeting, council member Laura Minish tendered her resignation for her elected position. Minish and her family have sold their home and are constructing another in the county but outside of District 3 of the city.
After quoting Thomas Jefferson, Minish listed the accomplishments of the council during her tenure.
“We should consider ourselves blessed to live in such a beautiful small town, and I’m grateful to have been a small part to serve the community,” she read from her announcement.
Minish’s seat will remain unfilled until the end of the year, when her term was to expire. The mayor said he intends for the council to continue working with three active members and fill the position in the regular election cycle.
