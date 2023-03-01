Commerce is booming in and around the City of Comer, but the large truck traffic is taking its toll on traffic and the streets near town.

In her monthly report, Police Chief Cherilyn Bell asked the Comer City Council to consider posting a “No Thru Trucks” sign on Center Street. She explained that two incidents have occurred on the small street downtown in the last month when large trucks with trailers attempted to use the street to avoid traffic on the state roads.

