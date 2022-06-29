The surveys are in, and area residents are hoping to see less multi-family housing and more sidewalks in Comer over the coming years.
Like the county government, the City of Comer is in the process of updating its 20-year comprehensive plan. Citizens and government officials met with representatives of the Northeast Georgia Development Center Monday evening to hear results of the community survey and discuss the components of the plan for a second time.
The NEDC distributed the surveys at the recent Taste of Madison event held in May and online. Community members submitted 24 surveys from the Taste of Madison event and 17 online. Fourteen surveys were returned from citizens outside of city limits.
Concern for the recent multi-family development in the city was almost unanimous.
“We moved to [a] small town for the small town atmosphere. No more multi-family housing,” requested an online survey member.
At the meeting, audience members echoed the survey’s results.
“They’re complaining about one specific development of triplexes and duplexes…The public was not really aware,” one claimed. “It’s caused traffic disruption. It’s put stress on the wastewater plant.”
Mayor Jimmy Yarbrough explained, “The city went for 12-to-14 years adding two-to-three homes per year. Everyone knows there’s been a lot of development the last two years.”
As for sidewalks, Bruce Gandy, President of the Honey Pond Garden Club, sees a need for a crosswalk over the railroad tracks to better connect the southern end of the city with the downtown area. Currently, pedestrians must walk into the roadway in order to cross the railroad tracks.
Comer continues its comprehensive plan schedule with a meeting Aug. 29 at the Comer Travel Museum. The next meeting will focus on future land use.
