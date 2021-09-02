Comer is Madison County’s fastest growing town.
The city grew by 386 residents, a 34.3-percent increase, between 2010 to 2020, according to the U.S. Census, with the population up from 1,126 to 1,512.
Overall, Madison County saw a six-percent increase in population between 2010 and 2020, according to U.S. Census figures. The population increased from 28,167 to 30,120 over the past decade.
Population increases for other county municipalities between 2010 and 2020 were as follows: Carlton, 260 to 263; Colbert, 592 to 630; Danielsville, 560 to 654; Hull, 198 to 230; and Ila, 337 to 350.
The Census showed the county population at 86 percent white, 9.8 percent African American, 6.1 percent Latino and 2.2 percent Asian.
Females make up 50.6 percent of the population. Persons under 18 years old constitute 22.9 percent of the county population, with 17.4 percent of residents 65 or older. There were 10,744 households reported.
Athens grew from a population of 115,452 in 2010 to 127,315 in 2020. Jackson County was up from 60,485 to 75,907.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.