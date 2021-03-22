Comer voters decided last week to allow businesses in town to allow the sale of alcohol by the drink and to sell alcohol on Sundays.
“The council will be working diligently to adopt this referendum as city ordinance, and issue licenses as soon as possible,” city leaders said.
The alcohol-by-the-drink referendum passed March 16 67-19 and the Sunday sales referendum passed 64-22.
Turnout for the referendum was 8.5 percent (86 out of 1,007 registered voters in the city.)
A vote for post for on the Hull City Council was also scheduled for March 16 between Rita Parham and Donna M. Sherrer-Gantt. However, Parham withdrew before the election.
