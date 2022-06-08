County commissioners narrowly approved a conditional use application for a long-standing dog breeding kennel on Hannah’s Creek Church Road Monday night after it came before them for the second time.
Owner Gyeong Ho Park, represented by Attorney David Jordan, presented the application. Commissioners Dennis Adams and Derek Doster voted against approval.
Planning and Zoning Chairman Conolus Scott Jr. said the matter was sent back to the zoning board in January after commissioners expressed concerns that the issue needed additional work and reconsideration by that board.
The permit allows for no more than 25 adult dogs on the property at any one time, excluding puppies under six months, and requires that all dog facilities be moved beyond a 100-foot buffer from the road to an area behind the applicant’s home. Under the conditional use, a current puppy facility in front of Park’s home will have to be moved behind his home where his adult dog facilities are.
The permit also requires the applicant to refrain from burying deceased dogs on the property, compost all animal waste and to work with code enforcement officer Christopher Roach on a vegetative buffer around the property for noise abatement.
Also Monday night, the board of commissioners unanimously approved several zoning applications.
They approved an application for Harold and Johnette Appleby to rezone 5.75 acres from R-R (rural residential) to A-2 (agricultural) to combine with their adjoining property for a total of 10.75 acres.
They approved a conditional use permit request for 38.92 acres of a 69.82 acre A-2 property owned by Jerry and Amy McEachin to allow them to operate an event hall for small weddings, birthday parties and other family-oriented events. The property is located on Hwy. 29 South near the Danielsville Marketplace. The couple has additional plans for the property in Phase 2 and 3 but must return for approval for each of those phases.
The board also approved a request by Herschel and Mary Beth Dalton to rezone two of their properties on Hwy. 191 from R-R to A-2 to combine with two other properties for a total of 7.05 acres to sell.
Finally, the board approved a request by John Michael Barton to rezone a portion (2.01 acres) of his 14.49-acre property on Nowhere Road from A-2 to R-R to gift to his uncle, Paul Waddell, who has lived on the property for 45 years.
In other actions Monday night, the board approved a beer-and-wine license request for La Cabana LLC in Colbert and approved the reappointment of Linda Holloman to the Department of Family and Children’s Services Board.
They also approved a bid of $192,500 by Cowart Tree Service for right of way maintenance on Lem Edwards Road and agreed to hire Melissa Tolbert for the position of county finance director.
