Madison County commissioners voted 4-0 Monday to deny a man’s request to rezone his property on Neese-Commerce Road from A-1 to B to expand his poultry-spraying business.
That action followed a long discussion at the board table with commissioners expressing mixed feelings about the matter. The applicant has to wait six months to reapply, but the board might consider rezoning the property on its own if the group amends its zoning ordinance with a new agribusiness designation.
Zachery Hightower sought to rezone his 3.53 acres property on Neese Commerce Road from A-1 (intensive agriculture) to B (business) in order to expand his poultry house spraying business. The property was grandfathered in for business use before zoning laws were adopted in the county and an older business previously operated there. Hightower currently runs his poultry house-spraying business on that grandfathered status, but wants to expand the business with more area and more buildings.
Hightower explained that he went to the county planning office before spending any money on the property to make sure he was doing things right. He said he was assured that he was. And he said he’s invested considerable money in his business, which supplies poultry farms with chemicals. But the planning office recently denied his permitting for expansion, saying that he needs to rezone his property to business before he can add on.
Commissioners are concerned about spot zoning — about designating the property as business amid agriculture land. Commissioner Terry Chandler said he’s concerned about the next business that comes after Hightower’s. He said the business zoning would open up the property to different types of businesses that might not be compatible with surrounding properties. Commissioner Derek Doster expressed a similar sentiment, saying he appreciated Hightower’s position and financial investment, but that he couldn’t vote to change the zoning to business at that locale.
Under the current zoning, Hightower can add buildings, but he can’t use them for his intended purpose. So, he would have to add buildings and use them in ways allowed under A-1 zoning or he could hope for a change in regulations that will allow him to expand his chemical business under a new agriculture designation.
The county planning commission is currently working on a new agribusiness designation, which this business might qualify for, but that proposal hasn’t been put before commissioners.
The county planning commission initially voted 4-3 to recommend approval of Hightower’s request, but the commissioners kicked the matter back to the zoning board, which then voted 7-0 to recommend denial of the request. Planning commission chairman Lamar Hughston and zoning board member Lee Mitchell said the board was concerned about the chemicals at the business. Hughston said they were initially told there would be one chemical, but that there were more than 20.
Hightower said the chemicals at his business are sold routinely sold at stores and can be found at nearby Midway Farm Supply. He also noted that there are nearby businesses and that a business operated on the property for years before he did.
Later in the meeting, after the denial, District 1 commissioner Dennis Adams expressed sympathy for Hightower, noting that he had acted in good faith, thinking he had initial approval from the planning office to expand. Adams then talked about the growth in Jackson County and how the west side of the Madison County is likely to see more spillover from the west, with a push for subdivisions and more growth in the years ahead. He noted that a water line already runs down Neese-Commerce Road and a stand-alone water system in the Blacks Creek Church Road/Mize Road area will be connected to the county system. Commissioner Derek Doster talked about the need to develop a really good county comprehensive plan, which is due for an update this year. County attorney Mike Pruett noted that wherever infrastructure is installed tends to become a county’s comprehensive plan in practice.
TSPLOST ACTION
In a separate matter, Madison County commissioners don’t plan to issue bonds with sales tax money if county voters approve a one-cent Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) in November. The issuance of bonds allows the government to get money up front to move quickly on projects, but commission chairman Todd Higdon noted that road paving is seasonal and that there are only three or four companies that bid on county projects. He said there’s no real need for bonds and that including bond language on the ballot could create confusion for voters. TSPLOST would be a one-cent tax on every dollar spent in Madison County, with all of the funds going to Madison County roads and transportation needs.
SENATE BILL 260
Higdon said he attended a meeting last week at a Georgia Department of Agriculture meeting with State Rep. Rob Leverett and leaders from other counties and cities, including Oglethorpe, Warren, Wilkes and Elberton, to discuss Senate Bill 260, which was passed into law and excludes certain soil amendments from local regulation. Local leaders want more clarity on what is allowed and to have input on the permitting process.
“This is a growing topic that the bill was passed and the governor signed just recently,” said Higdon. “Now they’re trying to figure out how to implement it and they’ve asked for our help.”
COUNTY ELECTIONS OFFICE
Prior to Monday’s meeting, Higdon took commissioners on a tour of the old funeral home on Albany Avenue that will serve as the county elections office. There’s been substantial renovation work at a total cost of around $50,000, thanks to in-house labor, and labor from county inmates. The elections office will be ready for occupancy in about three weeks. The building will also have office space for the county coroner. (No decedents will be kept there. The morgue is at the sheriff’s office.) The former chapel for the old funeral home will be renovated in the winter and will be used for court space for the magistrate, probate and juvenile courts.
BECOMING ‘BROADBAND READY’
Higdon said he has been working with Rhonda Wooten and Christina Baxter on getting paperwork completed for Madison County to be recognized as a “Broadband Ready Community.” He said the matter will be discussed at the board’s July 12th meeting.
“This is a process where you can’t just say ‘we’re ready,’” said Higdon. “There’s a lot of documents and forms that have to be filled out to be the recipient of grants.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other matters, the board reappointed Reginald Hunter to the Advantage Behavioral Health Systems board. The group approved the 2021-22 public defender’s indigent defense agreement, which is between the five counties in the Northern Judicial Circuit, with funding based on a rolling five-year caseload average in the counties.
Higdon thanked 27 Madison County employees for taking part in a defensive driving course June 16.
The chairman said Zoom Telecom Company, owned by a Madison County resident, is installing a fiber loop to tie county government facilities together at a cost of $36,000 — a project that had been priced at over $100,000. The resident is doing it at cost for the county. Higdon said the county currently pays $1,200 a month for the connections and that this cost will be eliminated, which will save the county that much every month once the project is paid for. He said the return on investment will be about two-and-a-half years.
County library director Jennifer Ivey gave a quarterly report to the board. She noted that 5,785 patrons visited the library during the first three months of the year. She said the library is now open 56 hours a week. Ivey spoke of one patron who had visited the library every week with her husband. The woman came to the library one week and told the staff that her husband had passed the previous week, and Ivey said it was touching that the woman found some comfort in maintaining that habit and continuing to visit the library amid such a loss.
The commissioners agreed to approve a settlement plan with government entities across the country in a suit against Purdue Pharma, which has declared bankruptcy, and which pled guilty to criminal charges for opioid sales. Madison County could receive settlement money in the suit.
Higdon reported that roadwork on White Fence Road, Moon Guest Road and Stapler Road has been completed and that rumble strips have been installed at the intersection of Crabapple Hollow and Sanford Road.
