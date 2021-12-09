Madison County voters recently said “Yes” to a five-year, one-cent transportation tax to pay for road improvements in the county. So, how exactly will roads be improved?
Well, county commissioners heard a proposal Monday from Chris Dills of Neel-Schaffer, a civil engineering firm, on how to get the best bang for the anticipated $13 million bucks for 457 miles of roads over the next half a decade.
He suggested a plan to methodically do what’s necessary to keep water from eroding roads and bringing the quality down. Dills said that an overall road maintenance plan, instead of a piecemeal plan, can bring up the quality of roads in a quicker manner, with more road miles addressed, than simply focusing on asphalt resurfacing.
He suggested performing a detailed evaluation of all county-maintained roads, and giving them a grade, then doing work to raise the quality level of each road in the most cost-efficient manner possible, which could include resurfacing, but will also include a significant commitment to crack-sealing roads and other preservation techniques on a regular basis to slow down water erosion.
Dills was a long-time engineer for the Georgia Department of Transportation, and he said the road evaluation process he proposed is what the DOT uses. Dills said it would take him about two-and-a-half months to complete the evaluation in Madison County. He also said that the road maintenance plan he put in place in the DOT District 2 brought the grades of roads in that district up significantly at a low cost.
County commission chairman Todd Higdon said the Neel-Shaffer plan would be a move toward improved technology and know-how for road health in the county, adding that it would be a move from being reactive to proactive.
Higdon said Neel-Shaffer initially proposed a contract of $64,000 to the county and $10,000 total for the cities at a total cost of $74,000, but the chairman said he negotiated for the county to pay a flat $68,000 for the contract, which will include the cities. He said it’s more cost-efficient on road projects to have the county and cities working together on projects than separately.
CHAIRMAN’S REPORT
In other matters, Higdon noted several upcoming Christmas events in the county and said he’s pleased to see the turnout at local festivities. Higdon noted that the 2021 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) projects have been completed. He said a pipe for Barwick Hill Road should be replaced Dec. 17. He noted that tree have been cleared at Diamond Hill Park for a ramp so the lower field at the park can comply with the American Disabilities Act (ADA). Higdon said Brickyard Extension off Brickyard Road, a .12 dirt mile road, that has had head-on collisions is being straightened out. He thanked property owner Wayne Melton for giving up some property to remedy the issue. He said the perc test at the future site of the Comer EMS station has been completed. The chairman said that due to some minor sewer issues in Comer, the county will go with a septic system at the site. Higdon said several job openings remain in the county government and he urged those looking for a job to visit the county website at madisoncoga.us.
OSLEY MILL ROAD
County commissioners spoke with Osley Mill Road resident Mark Jackson, who is requesting that a portion of the road be abandoned due to safety reasons. He noted severe water issues on the road and that motorists are getting stuck and having to be pulled out at the creek. A bridge would be too costly to remedy the issue. The board expressed a willingness to begin the process of abandoning the portion of the road during its Dec. 20 meeting. No votes were taken Monday.
WAGE STUDY
Madison County commissioners frequently talk about whether employee wages are competitive with other counties and what are appropriate levels of pay locally. They agreed Monday to seek requests for proposals for a county wage study.
APPOINTMENTS
The commissioners plan to move forward with re-appointing four people to local boards: Nathan Owens as the Republican representative and Rebecca Scott as the Democratic representative on the county election board, and Kenneth Bradley and Cynthia Fortson to the zoning board. The commissioners will vote on the appointments Dec. 20.
IDA BUILDING
The industrial authority is now housed in the old county elections office on Spring Lake Drive. The commissioners are considering whether to deed the building to the industrial authority or to lease the building to the IDA. No action was taken Monday.
OLD PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
The county commissioners are considering deeding the old cemetery next to the county government complex to the City of Danielsville to maintain, but the board has expressed interest in keeping the Old Presbyterian Church next to the cemetery under county ownership for potential restoration and use. County surveyor Gary Harvin has now completed a survey to establish boundaries between the old church and cemetery.
