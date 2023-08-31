The Madison County Board of Commissioners and recreation department are looking at RFPs for the development of the recreation master plan.
Commissioners voted on Monday to postpone the awarding of the RFP, so department director Shelley Parham can present a proposal to the recreation board at its September meeting.
The RFP will be brought before the commissioners again on Sept. 25.
In other recreation updates, Parham said the recreation department is in the second phase of the Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant process.
Parham added that the department recently had its first cross country meet where two students placed individually. Madison County overall placed 4th in the boys 11-12 age group. The recreation department will host its first cross country meet on Sept. 23 at Sammy Haggard Park. Games for the rest of the fall season start the week of Sept. 11.
In other business Aug. 28, the BOC:
• received a report from chairman Todd Higdon. He said the new Comer EMS station is up and running and a grand opening is planned in the coming months. He added that the county attorney is working on a draft for a request for a quote to rewrite the county’s zoning ordinance. For upcoming events, Higdon announced that Halloween in the Park will be held on Oct. 27 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Sammy Haggard Park. There will also be a Zombie 5K Color Run, hosted by the recreation department and senior center, on Oct. 27 starting at 6 p.m. at Sammy Haggard Park.
• received a roads update from Higdon. Thirteen county roads will receive resurfacing treatment from TSPLOST funds. The road department also still has vacancies for people looking for employment.
• approved the 2023 millage rate resolution, which includes the adopted rates from the Industrial Development and Building Authority, county and school system.
• approved a resolution amending Chapter 50 section 45 of the county ordinance, relating to annual leave for county employees. Under the amendments, unused annual leave not exceeding 240 hours may be carried into the next calendar year. Any leave more than 240 hours as of Dec. 31 will be lost. An employee who has a balance of unused annual leave exceeding 240 hours as of Nov. 1 in any year may elect to be paid in lieu of time off up for those excess hours, up to a maximum of 40 hours (also known as a vacation “buy-back”). To be eligible for a buy-back, an employee must have taken at least 40 hours of vacation time within the preceding 12-month period (Nov. 1 through Oct. 31) and must submit a request for the buy-back by Nov. 10. Buy-back payments will be issued prior to Thanksgiving.
• appointed Michael McAvoy to the Board of Elections and Registrars to replace Nathan Owens.
