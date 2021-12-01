Madison County commissioners postponed a decision Monday on whether to hire an outside firm to conduct audits of businesses in the county.
Chief appraiser Robin Baker explained to the board that his office is required by law to conduct business audits, and he has said his staff is not equipped to handle large commercial audits.
“We’re not trying to pick on anyone; we’re just trying to meet state requirements,” said Baker, who has proposed the Traylor Business Services Inc. be awarded the job of auditing over 600 county businesses.
Board member Dennis Adams asked if Baker could get a representative from Traylor to come and speak with the board about how it would conduct audits. And Baker said he would try to have either the owner of the business or a representative talk to the board in January.
Board members have expressed mixed views, with some concern expressed over appearing distrustful of local businesses.
Commission chairman Todd Higdon said he spoke with representatives from the school system about sharing the cost of the service, since the schools stand to gain revenue with anticipated increased tax revenues. But Higdon said the schools declined to participate.
Higdon spoke in favor of hiring the firm, saying accuracy is the goal. He said 90 percent of the businesses may be reporting correctly with only a few not doing so, but he used his own Carquest Auto Parts in Danielsville as an example, noting that if he reported $30,000 in taxable inventory and actually had $300,000, then the county should have some way to verify the truth.
