A committee will be formed to study the best way to secure economic development for Madison County.
County commissioners approved the formation of a committee Monday evening, but the group took no votes on specifics other than agreeing to create a group to study the issue.
“Specifics will be designed and presented a later date,” said commissioner Terry Chandler.
Audience member Stephanie Harvin questioned the board about why a committee is needed.
“Why do we need a study committee?” she asked. “We have an IDA. That’s what their job is for. I want a good explanation for why we need a study committee when that’s what the IDA director gets paid for.”
Chandler said he could speak on why the committee is important to him.
“We don’t have in my mind a set structure for how we reach out to prospective industries and prospective companies,” he said. “We don’t know who the point is going to be. We don’t have a clearly defined role for the board of commissioners or for the IDBA or the Chamber of Commerce. We’ve been operating very loosely, and it has cost us. And we need to get to the point where we know exactly how we’re going to operate, where each of us knows what our role is so we can move forward in a positive manner as we work on getting the industries we want in here.”
Chandler said the “lack of communication, and miscommunication and errors we have made” necessitates action.
“The SMI project is a perfect example of why we need this to happen,” he said. “And it should go beyond today and look at where we need to be, establishing specific roles.”
“So what is the role of our IDA then?” asked Harvin.
“That’s what we’re looking forward to define,” said Chandler. “In my mind we have not had a clear definition to this point.”
‘A-R’ ZONING REPLACES ‘R-R’
In other matters, county commissioners replaced the “rural-residential” (R-R) classification Monday with a new classification, “agricultural-residential” (A-R).
“Agricultural residential is composed primarily of general farming areas where some development of single-family residential is occurring,” reads the county zoning ordinance regarding A-R zonings. “The zoning is to encourage a compatible relationship between agricultural and residential uses in the county. The regulations are intended to allow medium rural densities and compatible agricultural activities without encouraging commercial development (agriculture or otherwise) or multi-family development. The permitted uses are intended to provide a range of use possibilities in keeping the existing and potential land uses of the area. The minimum lot size in this district is two acres.”
The board also approved several routine zoning matters, including a conditional use permit for a family operated meat processing facility off Hwy. 72 in Comer, where cows, pigs and deer will be processed.
BUDGET APPROVED
After months of deliberation, county commissioners approved the 2023 county budget. The board projects revenues of $22.3 million and expenses of $21.9 million, with an estimated surplus of $354,584 in 2023. The board rolled back its tax rates this year to offset hikes in assessed values of homes due to inflated prices in the housing market. The 2023 budget includes $889,000 in salary increases for county employees to bring their pay in line with surrounding counties.
CHAIRMAN’S REPORT
County commission vice chairman Derek Doster oversaw Monday’s meeting with Chairman Todd Higdon absent. He reported that the county’s tire disposal event continues through Nov. 5, that the voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 general election is Oct. 11, that basketball registration is under way on the recreation department website, that the 19th annual Toy Ride is set for Nov. 12 at Memorial Park in Danielsville and that the next comprehensive plan meeting will be at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10 in the school board meeting room. He noted that 15,628 people visited the county government complex between July and September with 247 weapons collected, two people denied entry and one person escorted from the building.
