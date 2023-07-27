The final draft of the county’s five year comprehensive plan update is approved and now government officials are working to implement its suggestions and action items.
Utilities are a major component of the overall plan for the county in its growth and quality of life for current residents. Throughout the process, citizens identified broadband internet service as a necessary expansion priority. Water is another piece to the utilities puzzle that the county is exploring with a proposed restructuring of the Industrial Development & Building Authority to remove the utilities function from the authority’s duties.
However, the cost and intergovernmental agreements needed to expand sewer may make it a more complicated endeavor than water and broadband. At this point the county has three disconnected sewer systems and two are owned and maintained by cities in Danielsville and Comer. The other is located in Hull and serves few customers.
County commission chairman Todd Higdon says the recently authorized water and sewer feasibility study from the Appalachian Regional Commission will be a first step to direct sewer expansion in the county.
“It will be the guiding tool and help us set priorities,” Higdon recently said.
IDBA chairman Ben Morris agrees.
“This will help guide where water and sewer expansion and infrastructure should go to service the desired areas for commercial and industrial growth based on the comp plan,” he explained.
The comp plan lists Dogsboro as a primary target for business growth and Higdon agrees.
He would like to see expansion of the Hull system to encourage investment in the county instead of Clarke County. Higdon says the plant has plenty of capacity and would need upgrading for the lift station to add more customers.
“Our land is less expensive, our permitting process is better and we have less taxes and fees,” he explained as reasons why a business would want to locate in the Dogsboro area.
Still, sewer expansion has costs.
“Infrastructure projects require large investments and limited funding is available through various grants if [the] community is fortunate enough to receive it. The best sources for funding at this time, without taking on debt, would be state and federal dollars through the form of grants or appropriations,” Morris says.
Higdon understands loans are available for expansion, too. But he says that sewer is generally not a utility that pays for itself with residential or small business customers. That knowledge gives him pause to encourage “baby steps” in developing it. Impact fees paid from developers could also be an option to off-set expansion, Higdon says.
He’d rather spend funds on developing water lines because he says they are a better return for the county and home owner.
Instead, he’d focus on the Dogsboro development, since the plant is in place.
“Not all business needs sewer,” he explains.
Higdon sees the primary potential for sewer expansion along the rail line in the southern area of the county with a large anchor that would pay for the investment and service any debt required to enlarge or build new sewer systems. The comprehensive plan update indicates that area for industrial growth.
Morris suggests, “While a systematic and strategic approach is being developed, there may be variation in the projection, but it is understood that we must begin to prepare for future growth in our communities throughout the county.”
