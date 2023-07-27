The final draft of the county’s five year comprehensive plan update is approved and now government officials are working to implement its suggestions and action items.

Utilities are a major component of the overall plan for the county in its growth and quality of life for current residents. Throughout the process, citizens identified broadband internet service as a necessary expansion priority. Water is another piece to the utilities puzzle that the county is exploring with a proposed restructuring of the Industrial Development & Building Authority to remove the utilities function from the authority’s duties.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.