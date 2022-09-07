Local leaders are hoping the community can work together to help shape a healthy path forward for the county.
Where should growth go? What should be protected? What are the goals for the county over the next 20 years?
The county updates its comprehensive land use plan every five years, but that update has never held quite the urgency it does now as Atlanta growth continues to move from west to east and development increases.
County commissioners hired Hall Consulting to steer the county through its current update, which has been in the works since the spring. This includes a number of workshops for the public to offer input.
The next workshop is set for Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Union Baptist Church located at 2900 Ga. Hwy 106, Hull.
The comprehensive land use update involves developing a map of the county to determine what is appropriate in each area. The aim is to have a clearly defined blend of commercial, residential and agricultural areas that are not in conflict with each other. And county residents are urged to attend and help develop that plan.
Remaining meetings include:
•Sept. 29, 6 p.m., Jackson EMC, 85 Spratlin Mill Road, Hull
•Oct. 10, 6 p.m., Board of Education office, 55 Mary Ellen Ct., Danielsville
•Oct. 20, 6 p.m., Sanford Community Center, 6495 Nowhere Road, Hull
•Dec. 8, 6 p.m., Danielsville old gym, 91 Albany Ave., Danielsville
