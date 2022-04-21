Madison County commissioners will open their Monday meeting with a brief presentation on the upcoming update to the county comprehensive land use plan.
Marilyn Hall of Hall Consulting will address the board at the 6 p.m. meeting in the county government complex on the comprehensive plan, which county leaders will use as a blueprint for the future. There will be numerous meetings to receive input from the public during the comprehensive plan update, and those dates will be announced at the meeting. A website and app will also be available for the public.
The commissioners recently hired Hall Consulting to guide the county through the comprehensive update.
Sheriff Michael Moore is also scheduled to address the board during the “guest/visitor” portion of the agenda.
Other agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Consider timber harvesting ordinance
•Consider approving the amendments to the beer-and-wine ordinance
•Consider amendments to the policy for the acceptance of private roads into the county road system ordinance
•Consider an amendment to the American Rescue Plan Act 2021 budget
•Consider 2022/2023 health insurance policy
•Discuss an ordinance for construction of new private roads
•Discuss the Madison County Road Standards Policy
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
