Public workshops for the Madison County Comprehensive will be held at 6 p.m. June 14 at the Madison County Senior Center, 6 p.m., July 14 at the Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department and 6 p.m., July 26 at the Comer Travel Museum. More workshops will be held in September, October and December.
The county comprehensive land use plan is updated every five years. It’s the guideline for how leaders will manage growth in the county.
