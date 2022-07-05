Madison County is in the process of updating its comprehensive land use plan, which will be the county’s blueprint for growth and development over the next 20 years.
Upcoming county workshops include:
•July 14, 6 p.m., Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department, 2149 Jones Chapel Shiloh Road, Danielsville
•July 26, 6 p.m., Comer Travel Museum, 1984 Center Street, Comer
•Sept. 8, 6 p.m., Union Baptist Church, 2900 Hwy. 106, Hull
•Sept. 29, 6 p.m., Jackson EMC, 85 Spratlin Mill Road, Hull
•Oct. 10, 6 p.m., Board of Education office, 800 Madison Street, Danielsville
•Oct. 20, 6 p.m., location to be determined
•Dec. 8, 6 p.m., Danielsville old gym, 91 Albany Avenue, Danielsville
City-focused workshops include:
•Carlton, TBD
•Colbert, Aug. 1 at city hall
•Comer, Aug. 29, travel museum
•Danielsville, TBD
•Hull, TBD
•Ila, Sept. 5, city hall
The county’s comprehensive plan website is madison-compplan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.