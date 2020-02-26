Conolus Scott Jr. has announced his candidacy for the District 2 post on the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
“I will be a different kind of commissioner,” said Scott. “While I will be involved in oversight of county government, I will also keep my eyes and ears attuned to the everyday concerns of all our citizens. I will fight against industrial pollution of our air, water and soil. I will engage in efforts to increase the growth of good business and jobs creation, especially for our young people. I will support infrastructure that helps our small family farms. And I will argue for more transparency and openness of the County Commission to our citizens.”
Scott says he will conduct monthly “listening sessions” throughout the district, if elected, and what he sees and hears will be given priority on the Commission agenda. “I won’t just be a Commission-meeting Commissioner.”
Scott says his 30-year record as a manager at Westinghouse and his 14 years as a small business owner gives him perspective on things that can be done to improve the business climate in Madison County. Scott takes an interest in his community in a variety of ways. He is active as a member of the county planning and zoning board and the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. He is also active on the Madison County Clean Power Coalition and the Pastors and Laymen’s Association. He has served in a number of community groups including 4-H, sports leagues, senior center and the food bank.
“If I am chosen by the citizens you should know that I will be a full-time commissioner for everyone in the county, and will work as hard at my job as our citizens do at theirs,” said Scott.
Scott urged the public to visit his website at electconolus.com to learn more about his plans for the future of Madison County.
