Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Madison County and in Georgia.
According to the Tuesday report from the Georgia Department of Public Health, there have been 92 total coronavirus cases in Madison County. That’s up from 78 reported last Tuesday. The DPH reports that the state now has 81,291 cases, up from 67,678 a week ago.
Gov. Brian Kemp cited the increase in cases this week as the basis for an extension of the Public Health State of Emergency through Aug. 11. It had been scheduled to expire June 30.
"While we continue to see a decreasing case fatality rate, expanded testing, and adequate hospital surge capacity, in recent days, Georgia has seen an increase in new cases reported and current hospitalizations,” said Kemp. “Given these trends, I am extending previous COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines.”
The order “requires social distancing, bans gatherings of more than 50 people unless there is six feet between each person, outlines mandatory criteria for businesses, and requires sheltering in place for those living in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile.”
Kemp has not mandated mask wearing, but he is urging Georgians to wear masks to fight the spread of the virus.
"As we continue our fight against COVID-19 in Georgia, it is vital that Georgians continue to heed public health guidance by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and practicing social distancing,” he said.
COVID-19 — the latest figures
•Madison County: 92 cases, 4 deaths, 14 hospitalized (from the Georgia Department of Public Health)
•Comer Health and Rehabilitation: 57 positive residents, 4 deaths, 49 recovered, 17 staff testing positive (not all residents are from Madison County), (from the Georgia Department of Community Health Long-term Care Facility COVID-19 report)
•Georgia: 81,291 cases, 2,805 deaths, 11,051 hospitalized, 2,323 admitted to the ICU (from the Georgia Department of Public Health)
•U.S.: 2,581,229 cases, 126,739 deaths (from the CDC)
•World: 10,185,374 cases, 503,862 deaths (from the World Health Organization)
HOTLINE NUMBER
The Northeast Health District has a hotline available to screen and refer for COVID-19 testing: 706-340-0996.
The hotline is answered by a public health nurse 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Local providers who would like to refer patients may also call the nurse hotline.
