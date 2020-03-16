The coronavirus has led to the following cancellations and closures:
•Madison County Schools have been closed for two weeks.
•Voting for the Presidential Preference Primary, which was set for March 24, has been suspended.
•All Madison County activities at the recreation department have been suspended.
•The Madison County Senior Center has been closed.
•The Madison County Library will be closed through Sunday, March 29.
•Chamber of Commerce activities have been postponed through March 30.
•Athens Tech is closed through March 22.
•Hull Baptist Church has suspended all services and events until after March 21.
If you want your cancellation listed, please email zach@mainstreetnews.com. This list will be updated as we receive information.
