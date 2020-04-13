The coronavirus has led to the following cancellations and closures:
•Madison County Schools have been closed through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
•All Madison County activities at the recreation department have been suspended.
•The Madison County “Tire Amnesty Event” was canceled for May and is now tentatively rescheduled for June.
•The “Spring into Recycling Event,” originally scheduled for May 2, has been postponed until a later date, possibly in June.
•The Madison County Recycling Center will be open on Saturdays only until further notice; the transfer station is still operating Wednesday-Saturday.
•The Madison County Democrats will not hold their regular monthly meeting in April. For updates and more information about future meeting and activities visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MadisonCountyGaDemocrats/ or their website: https://mcgademocrats.wixsite.com/mcdp
•The Madison County Republican Party will not hold its regular monthly meeting in April. Visit the Madison County Republican Party Facebook page at www.facebook.com/madisongarepublicans/ for announcements of future meetings as well as other information related to elections. Citizens can also reach the Republican Party by email at madisoncountygagop@gmail.com or by phone at 706-540-3772.
•The Madison County Senior Center has been closed.
•The Madison County Library is closed.
•All MainStreet Newspaper offices in Madison, Jackson, Banks and Barrow counties are closed until further notice.
•Chamber of Commerce in-person activities have been postponed.
•The University of Georgia is closed through the end of the semester.
•Athens Tech is closed.
•Cub Scout Pack 328 is canceling Pack meetings for the time being.
•The City of Ila canceled its April business meeting.
•The City of Danielsville has postponed all meetings this month.
•The Colbert City Council canceled its April meeting. More information will be given as it is available. Colbert City Hall is also closed until further notice. Contact with the city can be made by phone at 706-788-2311 or by email at cityhall@colbertgeorgia.com.
•The Hull Volunteer Fire Department barbecue, regularly scheduled for Mother’s Day weekend in May has been canceled. Hull VFD members say they appreciate the community’s continued support and look forward to seeing everyone at the fall barbecue fundraiser in October.
•The Madison County Board of Elections and Registration monthly board meeting for April was canceled.
•The Oconee Rivers Audubon Society has canceled its upcoming April 2020 monthly meeting. All bird walk cancellations will be posted to www.oconeeriversaudubon.org.
•The Shiloh Community Volunteer Fire Department has announced that its stations are closed to the public until further notice. And the department’s hot dog sale scheduled for Friday, May 1, at Station 1 has been canceled. “This cancellation is based on the CDC guidance on public gatherings and concerns for our citizens and firefighters health and safety,” said Chief Butch McDuffie The cancellation of the event will avoid any potential exposures or contamination to our Fire Stations and to encourage ‘social distancing.’ Once this crisis has passed, we will reschedule this event. Anyone with questions can contact Chief McDuffie at 706-340-0000 or email him at shilohvfd1963@gmail.com
•The Georgia Department of Driver Services has suspended all road testing, non-commercial and commercial, until further notice. Additionally, some DDS Customer Service Centers have closed due to workforce shortages. Some licensing needs can be handled online at www.dds.georgia.gov or on the mobile app, DDS 2 GO.
•Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 6625 Nowhere Road, Hull, has postponed its annual pork barbecue originally scheduled for April. “If you have tickets, please contact your seller for a refund,” church officials said. For more information, call Rita Stephens at 706-543-1639 or text Laura Ingram at 479-283-2090. The church is practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and DPH (Department of Public Health). All services, Bible studies, and classes are canceled at this time, church officials said. To join with the church online, Ingram at 479-283-2090 or laura.d.ingram@gmail.com. You can also message Gordon's Chapel on Facebook.
If you want your cancellation listed, please email zach@mainstreetnews.com. This list will be updated as we receive information.
