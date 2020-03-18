The State of Georgia has a new COVID-19 hotline — 844-442-2681.
Health officials say that if you believe you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, call the hotline before traveling to a clinic.
“Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility,” officials said.
