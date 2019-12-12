The news release, “Clean Power Coalition to meet December 5,” published in The Madison County Journal Nov 28 and Dec 5 issues, contains an error. The article stated, “The Georgia Environmental Department published notice of the proposed in the Atlanta Journal Constitution.” Karen Hays, Chief of Air Protection Branch, Georgia EPD has informed the Madison County Clean Power Coalition: “The public advisory for GRP Madison’s permit amendment was not published in the Atlanta Journal. The public advisory is an electronic subscription service that notifies the public of air permit applications received the previous week. Over 4,200 Georgia citizens receive the public advisory email each week. If you are interested in receiving these notices, you can sign up to receive them here:
