Patricio Cortez is Madison County High School’s 2023 “Star Student,” and Dallas Cowne is his chosen “Star Teacher.”
Cortez, a senior, has the highest SAT score through the November testing and is in the top 10-percent of the class of 2023.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 8:18 pm
Cowne and Cortez were recognized by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Madison County at a recent Rotary breakfast.
Cowne, who has been chosen as “Star Teacher” five times, said Cortez is a 4.0 student who has taken as many AP classes as his schedule allows and is “constantly improving his performance on a yearly basis.”
“Patricio’s academic success is much more than just grades and test scores,” said Cowne. “In class, he does not compete against his peers; instead, he continually seeks to help them. As such, not only did he get a 5 on my AP Lang exam, but his work partner did as well. He is genuinely proud of his intellect and what he is able to do with it, but he is prouder of how he can use it to help others.”
Cowne coaches Cortez on the MCHS academic team.
“Last year he helped us have our best year ever and finish in the top ten at the state competition,” said Cowne. “His primary contributions come in what is known as the Worksheet Round, a collaborative effort where the entire team works together. It comes as no surprise to me that his best work continues to come from opportunities to work with others instead of against them. That being said, he is the Academic Team’s best mathematician, and is consistently the highest scorer on that round.”
Cowne said Cortez will be “successful regardless of the vocational path he chooses.”
“His combination of intelligence and hard work, combined with his commitment to cooperation and his desire to work for the benefit of others make him something special, and the positive impact he has on his community and the world is bound to be just as special,” said Cowne.
