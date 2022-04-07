Colbert leaders voted unanimously Monday night to deny a rezone request that would have paved the way for 30 Second Avenue townhomes on 42.21 acres and three townhomes on 2.8 acres at Fourth Street and Hwy. 72 following a 45-minute public hearing on the matter.
And then they went further, acting upon a recommendation of Mayor Pro Tem Jonathan Pou to enact a six-month moratorium on new construction projects “until (the council) knows what (Colbert residents) want for the city.”
Pou said he made the recommendation because the county and cities are about to embark on a new comprehensive plan and he wants to see residents have a chance to give their input into how they want things to look over the next 20 years. He also thanked residents for taking the time to attend and strongly encouraged them to return for the May council meeting where they will hear from a representative of Hall Consulting, which has been hired by the county to oversee the development of the new comprehensive plan.
A group of about 30 residents showed up to the old Colbert school auditorium to make their voices heard, with many of them taking to the podium to express concerns about increased traffic, stress on the water system, the 30 septic systems that would have to be installed (since Colbert has no sewer system), the stress on the school system from so many new residents, the possibility of increased crime, the fact that Colbert has no police department to handle more people moving in and other issues. Most said they did not feel that the council had enough information from the developer, Virginia Beavers, who owns an office on Fourth Street at Hwy. 72 next to three of the proposed homes, to proceed with a vote on the matter.
Several spoke about how they want to preserve the city’s small town feel and would like to stick with R-1 single family homes.
Pou pointed out that the city already has a few R-2 multi-family units, though he agreed that it is predominantly an area of single-family homes.
The homes were to have been constructed in 10 buildings with units each at the Second Avenue development.
Beavers, who was present at the hearing, did not speak on the matter.
The council said Beavers can resubmit her proposal for reconsideration after the moratorium ends. However, the council does have the option to vote to extend it.
New firehall update
The council also heard from assistant fire chief Chris Mattox, who said new construction on the city’s new state-of-the-art firehall on the site of the old Colbert gym would likely begin next year. He said there was more work to do to the site, including finding and removing the old gym’s septic tank. He said soil samples from the site look good. He also requested that the city close Pinckard Avenue from Brookshire to Fourth Street so the fire hall’s new septic system can be placed there.
Perry said the city may need to hold a hearing on the matter since this will involve closing a public street. The city swapped ownership of the old gym and land for the current fire hall and plans to convert this building into a maintenance shop once the new fire hall is built, Pou said.
In another matter, resident Ellyn Trinrud questioned the council about changing the meeting date of the council so that it does not conflict with the county board of commission meetings every month. The council agreed to look into the matter, but Pou pointed out it would be a process that would need to go through the state legislature if they decide to act on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.