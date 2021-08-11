It may be August, but Danielsville city council members are already beginning to focus on Christmas – Christmas in Danielsville – to be specific. The 4th annual Christmas in Danielsville is set for Dec. 11 in the afternoon.
Mayor Michael Wideman said he’d like to see the council and staff begin to work on this annual event as “it’ll be here before you know it.” He said he believed that while last year’s event was a drive-through and scaled back due to Covid, he believes that this year’s event will be able to be held “as normal.”
City Clerk Heather Meadows has ordered a sample of solar lights to consider in replacing electrical lights for the event. Wideman asked her to book the event for the date through the recreation department. The council plans to discuss the specifics in more detail as the time grows closer.
Also Monday night, the council agreed to pay a $20,077 invoice to The Steedly Firm for USDA grant writing for the city.
Wideman said Meadows has contacted to companies to come out and give estimates for work on the roads and lighting in Sherwood. He said it has been difficult to find anyone as everyone is running behind with projects already.
The council discussed ongoing revisions to the city’s events and peddlers’ ordinances. They also heard that water use was up last month by 1.7 million gallons, likely partially due to the new splash pad at the recreation department.
Election qualifying for council seats 2 and 4, currently held by Steve Russum and Jon Hendrix, will be held Aug. 16 – 18, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Each seat is a four-year term.
Finally, Police Chief Cleve Williams reported that his department received 146 calls for service, performed 68 traffic stops and issued 102 citations (76 warnings).
