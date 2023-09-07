Madison County recently appealed a state tax digest ratio study that showed property valuations to be lower than expected.
The state reported that the sales ratio for the county’s tax digest was at 33%, which is below the 38% minimum threshold. The study analyzed the county’s 2022 property sales and compared a sample of property sales to their values on the county’s tax digest.
This is the second year in the row that the ratio was reported to be below the minimum threshold.
Being below the minimum can cause counties to lose their public utility funding, county chairman Todd Higdon said.
He added that for many years the county was complying with the threshold and hovered around 38-39%. He noted that when looking at the county-set ratio, Madison County is still in compliance.
Higdon also says the county joins 119 other counties who are appealing the study after they were also told they were below the minimum threshold.
“We feel that the time adjustment used for our ratio is incorrect and should be adjusted,” the county wrote about its appeal that was dated Aug. 10. “Our property values have increased by over 20% each year for the previous two years with our state ratio remaining at .33 overall. Our staff has been diligent in keeping up with the sales in our area and performing their own system audits to ensure our values are as correct as possible.”
The appeal enables the county and state to review justifications for the numbers reported and correct any errors if found.
Madison County met with state auditors about the appeal last week, and while results have not been reported yet, county chief appraiser Robin Baker said it was a very productive meeting.
“They were very open to our concerns and provided a lot of insight into their process for establishing time adjustment factors and sales selection as well as Department of Audits and Accounts’ individual property appraisals versus in-house appraisal work,” Baker said. “We did provide some sales that we felt were questionable and they will take those back for consideration.”
“After our meeting, I feel as if we all came out with a better understanding of what the D.O.A.A are looking at from our data versus what the Department of Revenue requires us as an assessor’s office to consider in determining our ratio.”
