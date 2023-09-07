Madison County recently appealed a state tax digest ratio study that showed property valuations to be lower than expected.

The state reported that the sales ratio for the county’s tax digest was at 33%, which is below the 38% minimum threshold. The study analyzed the county’s 2022 property sales and compared a sample of property sales to their values on the county’s tax digest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.