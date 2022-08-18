The financial services software firm that served Madison County for over 15 years is going out of business at the end of this year, and the county government named a replacement Monday.
The board of commissioners approved a contract with Edmunds Gov Tech Monday for $99,740 to install a new, web-based system and train employees on its usage. That fee covers the rest of 2022 and all of 2023, with a $44,990 annual fee from 2024 to 2026. County officials say this contract will also eliminate $20,000 spent annually on server maintenance.
“I think the system will be a huge upgrade for the county,” county clerk Christina Baxter told the commissioners.
County finance director Missy Tolbert informed the board about the system Monday, noting that the software will be useful for other departments besides the financial office, such as code enforcement and building inspections, with more departments added over time. She said the software allows county employees to submit their timesheets remotely, which means the county can also use some of its American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding for covid for the project, since it limits human-to-human contact.
“It is a 24-hour system that limits contact and allows for greater efficiency from department to department,” said Tolbert, who noted that two other companies were contacted for proposals and price quotes, with Edmunds Gov Tech providing the best option.
In a separate matter Monday, county commission chairman Todd Higdon spoke about a recent letter in The Journal by Dave Ramsey, who wrote that the board of commissioners rejected six citizens, including five African Americans, who volunteered to serve on the county’s land-use steering committee. He said the board has failed to include minority participation. Higdon said none of the six people Ramsey mentioned directly submitted their names to the county to serve on that board.
“We don’t go out and submit other people’s names to the board,” said Higdon. “Had those five people submitted it, we would have looked at that.”
Ramsey said that he had corresponded with a commissioner Dennis Adams about the matter
“Mr. Adams asked me were there people who would be willing to submit their names,” said Ramsey. “And we went out and asked people if they would be willing to submit their names. And they submitted them through me. But they volunteered themselves to be part of the steering committee.”
Adams said he took exception to what Ramsey said.
“You sent the email to me inquiring about that and I believe my response was I would forward your email to the board,” he said. “And I included everyone sitting at this table in that email, but it was well after the fact that the steering committee had been formed. But they’ll never be a situation where I don’t share information with everybody sitting at this table.”
Higdon said the BOC doesn’t discriminate.
“I will tell you that it doesn’t matter if you’re Hispanic, Vietnamese, African American, if you’re white, Caucasian, purple or green, sir, that had nothing to do with any votes,” he said. “If anybody wanted to be on that, we announced it for months. None of the people you referenced came to the office and said, hey, put me on that. As a friend, please don’t do that again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.