The financial services software firm that served Madison County for over 15 years is going out of business at the end of this year, and the county government named a replacement Monday.

The board of commissioners approved a contract with Edmunds Gov Tech Monday for $99,740 to install a new, web-based system and train employees on its usage. That fee covers the rest of 2022 and all of 2023, with a $44,990 annual fee from 2024 to 2026. County officials say this contract will also eliminate $20,000 spent annually on server maintenance.

