The county and school system are looking at their FY24 millage rates.
Further information and hearing dates are provided below.
Updated: July 20, 2023 @ 10:03 am
COUNTY
The Madison County Board of Commissioners is proposing to roll back the millage rate from 11.499 mills to 10.928 mills for incorporated areas and from 11.092 mills to 9.777 mills for unincorporated areas.
Since the proposed millage rate is .0843 mills (8.36%) higher than the full rollback millage rate for incorporated areas, Georgia law requires that the BOC hold three public hearings to get community input.
Public hearings will be held at the county government complex in the public meeting room. The complex is located at 91 Albany Ave., Danielsville. There will be hearings on July 31 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., plus another hearing on August 7 at 6 p.m.
SCHOOL SYSTEM
The Madison County School System is still in talks about its proposed millage rate and may look to do a rollback, superintendent Michael Williams said. He added that he doesn’t know how much of a rollback that would be yet.
The current rate is at 15.49 mills, which is 1.846 mills (13.53%) higher than the rollback millage.
Since there could be an increase over the rollback rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions.
The BOE will have three public hearings at 800 Madison St. in Danielsville. Hearings will be held on August 1 at 7:30 a.m and 6:30 p.m. An additional public hearing will be held at the same location on August 10 at 6:30 p.m.
