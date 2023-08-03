The Madison County Board of Commissioners approved its FY24 budget Monday. It totals roughly $25.2 million, up from around $22 million in FY23.

As discussed at the BOC’s recent budget work sessions, the budget increase is largely due to operational and supply cost increases related to inflation and cost of living.

