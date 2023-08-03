The Madison County Board of Commissioners approved its FY24 budget Monday. It totals roughly $25.2 million, up from around $22 million in FY23.
As discussed at the BOC’s recent budget work sessions, the budget increase is largely due to operational and supply cost increases related to inflation and cost of living.
FY24 capital outlay amounts to about $1.56 million and its purchase list was approved as part of the budget.
Future capital outlay discussed at the BOC meeting and in budget requests include fiber installation for multiple buildings; HVAC and cameras at the Old Danielsville Gym; equipment for EMS; equipment for the recreation department; and heavy equipment for the road department.
Equipment for the recreation department includes a John Deere Pro Gator utility vehicle, riding lawn mower and utility trailer. The department’s capital outlay also includes soccer benches for football/soccer field conversion, new scoreboards at Sammy Haggard Park, windscreens for fields one through three and batting cage netting at Sammy Haggard Park.
A large portion of the capital outlay is vehicles with many needing to be replaced across departments. The outlay includes four vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office; one vehicle for the courthouse’s employee training; one vehicle for the EMS supervisor; annual contingency for ambulances; two shuttle buses for the Senior Center; two vehicles for new tax assessor positions; and a vehicle each for building inspection and code enforcement.
The total FY24 budget amounts to $25,204,977.
Chairman Todd Higdon says the county has “trimmed the fat” as much as possible and has looked over every line item.
“I would like to offer an invitation to anybody in this county to sit down with me and go line by line over the budget,” he said. “If you have a question about the budget, come talk to me.”
MILLAGE RATE
The county also discussed its millage rate and plans on doing a rollback.
There are three scenarios being looked at and any of the scenarios would be a rollback from the current rate of 11.092 in unincorporated areas and 11.499 in incorporated areas. Incorporated areas are inside city limits and unincorporated areas are outside city limits.
Scenario no. 1 would be a rollback to 9.777 mills in unincorporated areas and 10.928 mills in incorporated areas. Scenario no. 2 would roll it back to 9.7298 mills in unincorporated areas and 10.8808 mills in incorporated areas. Scenario no. 3 would roll it back to 10.092 mills in unincorporated areas and 11.243 mills in in incorporated areas.
While the BOC has not set the rate yet, it is likely leaning towards the rollback in scenario no. 1, finance director Susan Payne said.
She also noted that the 2023 tax bills will include Gov Brian Kemp’s Tax Relief Bill, which will most likely be shown as an exemption of $18,000 under “Homestead” for citizens who held homestead exemption status prior to April 1, 2023.
Higdon said the county is doing its very best to be as low as possible, but it must follow a state minimum threshold to keep public utilities. There is also a balancing act to follow so the county is not under-collecting one year and over-collecting the next. It may need to go up in an economic downturn to equalize the budget since necessary expenditures will stay consistent even if values decrease, Higdon said.
The millage rate will be set Aug. 7 after a hearing at 6 p.m.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOC:
• approved the 2024 capital projects list which includes a water main extension to Hwy. 72 in Comer; renovations to the historic courthouse; relocation of the road department for a potential active living center at the current site; a fire training center; and a new 911 center. No costs have been set for these and funds have not been allocated in the budget.
• approved a consent agenda which included the 2024 food bank budget, 2024 law library special revenue fund, 2024 clerk’s deed special revenue fund, 2024 Sheriff’s Office state seizure budget, 2024 jail commissary commission budget and 2024 Sheriff’s Office donation budget.
• approved an ARPA expenditure to reimburse for 2023 emergency personnel wages already paid out.
• approved amending zoning ordinance sections 7.2, 7.3 and VII-Use Provisions by District Chart. The amendments were clerical in nature to clean up the provisions chart.
• approved amending the travel policy.
• recognized Madison County High School student Ian Heath with a proclamation. He has been elected as the 2023-2024 state president of the Georgia FFA Association and will serve over 80,000 members in that represent 384 chapters.
• received an update from the Extension and 4H. 4H teams recently competed and placed in the top three in state. The new ag and natural resources agent Travis Tankersley was also introduced. He will be the new Extension coordinator in September.
See next week’s paper for more on the future projects and the millage rate vote.
