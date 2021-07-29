Madison County commissioners and the county road department are working to keep a running list of roads needing improvements and upgrades.
Board of Commission Chairman Todd Higdon said Monday night that he had placed a statement on his personal Facebook page about the road department’s efforts to take care of roads in the county. Higdon asked citizens to contact him and/or other commissioners when there is a road issue, keeping in mind that they have few employees and over 500 miles of roads to maintain. He said he had received positive responses from the post and proceeded to give a list of roads currently being worked on.
These include: “pulling ditches” and hauling gravel on Bertha Willis Road and Duckworth Brown Road; fixed ditches and applied gravel to Adams Road, Phillips Road and Mize Road; patched a culvert on Holman Autry Road at Hwy. 29 South (pipe may be need to replaced) and used side arm tractor on Planter Gunnell Road going toward the Blacks Creek Church Road area.
Mowing crews just finished up around the Colbert-Danielsville Road area for the start of school and are now headed toward Paoli, Comer and Carlton areas, while a second crew is coming out of the Sanford area on Moons Grove Church Road and are headed next to the Hull and Colbert areas.
Roads have been patched on major roads countywide and are continuing to work on this.
Roads next up on the list for repair jobs including ditches and gravel are Jones Road and part of Roy Woods Road. Motor grader scraping is going on all over the county, hitting trouble spots for potholes and “wash boarding.”
Higdon also said he had been informed that Stratton Brothers will begin paving roads that have been patched on Tuesday, July 27.
In a related matter, the board voted to abandon a portion of Burke Leachman Road at the request of the owners so that they can close it off to deter vandalism of their property. The board also postponed the adoption of Serenity Lane until the next board meeting to give commissioners more time to talk more property owners along the road.
They also approved having a survey done of the Old Danielsville City Cemetery in preparation to deed it to the city of Danielsville for upkeep and care. The county plans to retain ownership of the Presbyterian Church building adjacent to the cemetery. Commissioner Terry Chandler also requested that the city provide a document providing assurance of the upkeep of the cemetery and documentation of the $60,000 in funds donated to the city in the 1970s for the upkeep of the cemetery.
The board also approved a Broadband Ready Community Ordinance, adding broadband amendments to the county’s comprehensive plan and approved a resolution amending the comprehensive plan to include broadband amendments.
Commissioners approved the addition of a required $50 fee to alcohol licenses. The fee is required by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for fingerprinting.
They also approved new surveys for Danielsville and Collins Volunteer Fire Departments.
Commissioner Brian Kirk commended the county’s volunteer fire departments for their hard work in the heat earlier on Monday when Williams Pipeline, fire departments, the sheriff’s office, EMS and other officials held a training drill using the scenario of a pipeline explosion caused by a car crash near Danielsville Elementary School. Kirk said fireman donned heavy protective equipment to respond to the scenario, resulting in at least one member having to be treated for heat-related health issues.
Three gas pipelines run through Madison County.
