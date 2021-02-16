COVID-19 cases are on the decline in Madison County, though there were five deaths in the county over the past week from the virus, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
According to the Feb. 16 DPH report, Madison County’s new case rate continues to drop, with 159 new cases reported over the past two weeks. One month ago, on Jan. 16, the DPH reported 405 new cases over the previous two weeks.
But Madison County’s confirmed COVID-19 deaths rose from 29 to 34 between Feb. 9 and Feb. 16, with an additional nine deaths since the pandemic began listed as “probable” from the virus. Total Madison County covid hospitalizations also rose from 120 to 129 over the past week.
The Madison County School System reports 21 students and nine employees positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 10. There are 300 students and 27 employees quarantined for exposure to the virus. Madison County High School was virtual Feb. 8-12 but back in person this week. COVID-19 updates are provided by the school system on Wednesdays at www.madison.k12.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.