Madison County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases and total hospitalizations have doubled over the past month.
The Aug. 11 Georgia Department of Public Health report shows Madison County with a total of 417 COVID-19 cases since March. That’s up from 162 on July 11. Meanwhile, the DPH lists 24 hospitalizations for Madison County between July 11 and Aug. 11, up from 21 to 45.
The state reports six COVID-19 deaths in Madison County. The most-recent death reported by the DPH was a 65-year-old white female with a listing of “unknown” for pre-existing conditions. Other deaths include: a black man, 71, with pre-existing conditions; a black woman, 78, with no pre-existing conditions; an 87-year-old white man with no pre-existing conditions; a white woman over 90, with pre-existing conditions listed as “unknown”; and a 72-year-old white male with pre-existing conditions listed as “unknown.”
As of Aug. 11, the health department reported 222,588 cases statewide, 4,351 deaths, 21,031 hospitalizations and 3,842 intensive care admissions since March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.