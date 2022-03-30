Madison County commissioners haven’t officially decided to put an alcohol referendum on the November ballot, but they may be headed that way.
Board members are considering whether voters should have the option decide restaurants should be allowed to serve liquor by the drink in the county. Board members don’t want to have a standalone election for the issue, but the group is considering including it on the general election ballot Nov. 8.
County commission chairman Todd Higdon said he favors giving citizens the chance to decide the matter.
“This has been a very hot topic over the years,” said Higdon. “And it seemed like they all had fell short of the ballot due to potential moral obligations, I get it, except this is something the voters should decide.”
Commissioner Derek Doster said he’d like to see an ordinance drafted before moving forward with the referendum.
“It’s more preferable to me if we have the ordinance we feel we can put in front of constituents so everybody knows the intention as we move forward,” he said.
County attorney Mike Pruett said he will work with county clerk Christina Baxter to get something before the commissioners.
“We’re not under a time constraint,” said Higdon. “I agree with Derek. I does need to be in clear black and white so it is clearly defined for the public.”
ARP PAYOUTS
In another matter, Madison County commissioners agreed Monday to issue $238,000 in American Rescue Plan (ARP) coronavirus relief money to county employees for their work during the pandemic. The federal government gave money to local governments to address negative economic impacts from the pandemic. Ninety-one public safety employees and 88 full-time county employees will receive a one-time payment of $1,076. Thirteen part-time employees will receive a payment of $538. A total of 130 volunteer firefighters will get a payment of $300.
SUBDIVISION REGULATIONS
County commissioner Dennis Adams again voiced dismay with properties being rezoned from A-1 to A-2 so that developers can split the properties for residential developments, bypassing county subdivision regulations. Higdon said ordinance changes are in the works to address the matter, along with a number of other development issues. County attorney Mike Pruett suggested that an interim solution may be for the planning office to require developers to submit a site plan for such rezonings.
CHAIRMAN’S REPORT
Higdon addressed several issues Monday. He noted that county commissioners have hired Evergreen Solutions to conduct a wage study to determine whether county employees are fairly paid based on wages of employees in similar positions elsewhere. That study is expected to be completed by June 30. The Broad River bridge on Hwy. 281 will be replaced, with construction beginning May 2 and lasting an estimated 240 days, with a road closure and detour. A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, April 11 in the county commissioners’ meeting room to discuss the project. Renovations at Diamond Hill Ball Park are nearing completion, a project that includes making the park compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Higdon noted that the slab for the new Comer EMS station at Hwy. 72 and Hwy. 98 was set to be poured March 30.
The chairman gave an update from the recreation department, noting pressure washing at facilities conducted for spring sports and the resolution of erosion issues on trails at Sammy Haggard Park. He said damage by vandals to the concession area at Diamond Hill Park has been repaired and that vandals were caught.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board discussed tree and stump removal on Lem Edwards Road Monday, but took no action. The board received only one bid for the project and will likely rebid it. Commissioners noted that roots extend under the roadway. So removal of the trees and root system will cause some road issues. The group tabled action on the lone bid for the project.
The repair of the railroad crossing at HV Chandler Road near Georgia Renewable Power has been completed. Higdon noted the entrance construction at Cadence Spring has been completed and that the Wesley Chapel Drive project will be completed this week.
Drago Tesanovich asked for an update of the sound study conducted by Arpeggio and was told that data is still being collected. Tesanovich and other residents around GRP have said the noise from the plant is a nuisance, and the board has agreed to address the issue and to look at noise issues countywide.
Stephanie Harvin asked about state highway projects and was told that the Georgia Department of Transportation is planning resurfacing projects on Hwy. 172 and Hwy. 98. Victor Boutier inquired about county vehicles for sale. The county lists sales of its vehicles at Govdeals.com.
Madison County commissioners also met in closed session Monday to discuss personnel but took no action after reconvening.
